Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 9:24PM PST until December 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Areas of west winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Wind

blown dust could locally reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually diminish overnight.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.