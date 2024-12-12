Wind Advisory issued December 12 at 9:24PM PST until December 13 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Areas of west winds 15 to 30 mph with local gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego
County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Wind
blown dust could locally reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will gradually diminish overnight.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.