Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 2:16AM PST until December 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mohave, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, and San

Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ this evening to 4 PM PST /5 PM

MST/ Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles on Interstate 40 just east of Needles. Rough

waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be confined between

Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.

Secure outdoor objects. Use extra caution driving high profile

vehicles. Boaters between Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu are urged to

postpone plans or remain in sheltered waters.