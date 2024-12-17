Wind Advisory issued December 17 at 2:16AM PST until December 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mohave, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, and San
Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ this evening to 4 PM PST /5 PM
MST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles on Interstate 40 just east of Needles. Rough
waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will be confined between
Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
Secure outdoor objects. Use extra caution driving high profile
vehicles. Boaters between Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu are urged to
postpone plans or remain in sheltered waters.