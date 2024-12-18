Wind Advisory issued December 18 at 2:18PM PST until December 18 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Interstate 40 just east of Needles. Rough waves on Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Secure outdoor objects. Use extra caution driving high profile vehicles. Boaters between Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu are urged to postpone plans or remain in sheltered waters.

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

