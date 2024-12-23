Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued December 23 at 1:10PM PST until December 25 at 12:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph, locally up
to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego
County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass
Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to midnight PST Tuesday Night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

