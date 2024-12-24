Wind Advisory issued December 24 at 9:57PM PST until December 25 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.