Wind Advisory issued December 24 at 9:57PM PST until December 25 at 2:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

December 25, 2024 6:27 AM
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Pockets of blowing dust are likely.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

