Wind Advisory issued December 26 at 12:30PM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect hazardous crosswinds on north south
oriented roads such as US 395 and Interstate 15. Areas of blowing
dust and reduced visibility are also possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.