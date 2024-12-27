Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 1:10AM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 10:42 AM
Published 1:10 AM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect hazardous crosswinds on north south
oriented roads such as US 395 and Interstate 15. Areas of blowing
dust and reduced visibility are also possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content