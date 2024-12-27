Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 4:06AM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and
localized gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles traveling along I-15 and Highway 395. Use extra
caution.