Wind Advisory issued December 27 at 4:06AM PST until December 27 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and

localized gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles traveling along I-15 and Highway 395. Use extra

caution.