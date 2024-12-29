Wind Advisory issued December 29 at 12:04PM PST until December 29 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect hazardous crosswinds on north south
oriented roads such as US 395 and Interstate 15. Areas of blowing
dust and reduced visibility are also possible.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.