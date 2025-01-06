High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 1:10AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Watch for falling debris, tree limbs and downed power lines or poles. Use extra caution if you must drive. Avoid recreation on area lakes.

* WHEN…From 7 AM PST / 8 AM MST Tuesday to 4 PM PST / 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

