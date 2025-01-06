High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 1:10AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park,
Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Owens Valley, and Western
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Southern Clark
County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM Tuesday to 4 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris, tree limbs and downed power lines or
poles. Use extra caution if you must drive.