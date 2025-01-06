High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 1:39PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in
Orange County east of Interstate 405. Gusts up to 60 mph near the
foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts 60 to 70 mph in the Santa Ana mountains, locally up to
75 mph in wind prone locations. Strongest winds will occur below
passes and canyons.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur overnight Tuesday
into late Wednesday morning. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph in inland
Orange County and 50 to 60 mph in the Santa Ana mountains Tuesday
morning. Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but remain
elevated with gusts 40 to 60 mph into Thursday, strongest in the
Santa Ana mountains.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.