High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 9:51PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Strongest winds will occur into the Inland Empire.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur overnight Tuesday

into Wednesday morning. Weaker winds expected Thursday with gusts

40 to 50 mph.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.