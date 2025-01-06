High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 9:51PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

Orange County east of Interstate 405. Gusts up to 60 mph near the

foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts 60 to 70 mph in the Santa Ana mountains, locally up to

75 mph in wind prone locations. Strongest winds will occur below

passes and canyons.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur overnight Tuesday

into late Wednesday morning. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph in inland

Orange County and 50 to 60 mph in the Santa Ana mountains Tuesday

morning. Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but remain

elevated with gusts 40 to 60 mph into Thursday, strongest in the

Santa Ana mountains.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.