High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 9:51PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph in the
Inland Empire, strongest below the Cajon Pass. Northeast winds 30
to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph on the coastal slopes of the San
Bernardino County mountains.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and
Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur overnight Tuesday
into late Wednesday morning. Wind gusts 35 to 45 mph in the
Inland Empire and 50 to 60 mph on the coastal slopes of the San
Bernardino mountains Tuesday morning. Winds will weaken Wednesday
afternoon, but remain elevated with gusts 40 to 60 mph into
Thursday, strongest on the mountain foothills and near the Cajon
Pass.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.