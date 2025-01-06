High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 9:51PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts 65 to 70 mph on the

coastal slopes of the San Diego and Riverside County mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur overnight Tuesday

into Wednesday morning. Weaker winds expected Thursday with gusts

50 to 60 mph.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.