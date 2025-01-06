Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 12:57PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND ORANGE
COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN BERNARDINO
MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A PERIOD OF
WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR AND
CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE
VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY
IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY.
.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY.
.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY.
.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,
AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS.
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which
is in effect from 1 PM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in
Orange County east of Interstate 405. Gusts up to 60 mph near
the foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. Northeast winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph in the Santa Ana mountains,
locally up to 75 mph in wind prone locations. Strongest winds
will occur below passes and canyons. Strongest winds and driest
conditions will occur on Wednesday. Winds will weaken Wednesday
afternoon, but remain elevated with gusts 40 to 60 mph into
Thursday, strongest in the Santa Ana mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15 percent
on Tuesday and around 10 percent on Wednesday with a poor
recovery to 15 to 25 percent on Tuesday night. Minimum relative
humidity on Thursday will be 10 to 17 percent, lowest in the
Santa Ana mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.