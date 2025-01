Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 12:57PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND ORANGE

COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN BERNARDINO

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A PERIOD OF

WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR AND

CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE

VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY

IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,

AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Strongest winds will occur into the Inland Empire. Weaker winds

expected Thursday with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 8 to 15 percent

on Wednesday. Minimum relative humidity on Thursday will be 10

to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.