Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 12:57PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND ORANGE

COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN BERNARDINO

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A PERIOD OF

WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR AND

CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE

VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY

IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,

AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag

Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from 4 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph in

eastern portions of the San Diego valleys, strongest winds will

be near the foothills of the San Diego mountains. Northeast

winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts 65 to 70 mph on the coastal

slopes of the San Diego and Riverside County mountains. Winds

will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but remain elevated with gusts

35 to 55 mph into Thursday, strongest on the foothills of the

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 20 percent

Wednesday. Lowest daytime relative humidity on Thursday will be

10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County

Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.