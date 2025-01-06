Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 9:48PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND ORANGE
COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN
BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A
PERIOD OF WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR
AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE
VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY
IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY.
.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY.
.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY.
.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,
AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
in Orange County east of Interstate 405. Gusts up to 60 mph
near the foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. Northeast winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph in the Santa Ana
mountains, locally up to 75 mph in wind prone locations.
Strongest winds will occur below passes and canyons. Strongest
winds and driest conditions will occur on Wednesday. Winds
will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but remain elevated with
gusts 40 to 60 mph into Thursday, strongest in the Santa Ana
mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 15
percent on Tuesday and around 10 percent on Wednesday with a
poor recovery to 15 to 25 percent on Tuesday night. Minimum
relative humidity on Thursday will be 10 to 17 percent, lowest
in the Santa Ana mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.