Red Flag Warning issued January 6 at 9:48PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND ORANGE

COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN

BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A

PERIOD OF WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR

AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE

VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY

IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY.

.A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,

AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

in the Inland Empire, strongest below the Cajon Pass.

Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph on the

coastal slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains.

Strongest winds and driest conditions will occur on Wednesday.

Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but remain elevated

with gusts 40 to 60 mph into Thursday, strongest on the

mountain foothills and near the Cajon Pass.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 10 to 20

percent on Tuesday and 8 to 15 percent on Wednesday with a

poor recovery to 15 to 25 percent on Tuesday night. Minimum

relative humidity Thursday will be 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.