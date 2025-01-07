High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 1:13PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest
winds will occur into the Inland Empire.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon but
gusts 40 to 50 mph are still expected into Thursday.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.