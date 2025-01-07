High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 1:13PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in
Orange County east of Interstate 405. Gusts up to 60 mph near the
foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts 60 to 75 mph in the Santa Ana mountains, locally up to
80 mph in wind prone locations.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur tonight into late
Wednesday morning. Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but
remain elevated with gusts 40 to 50 mph into Thursday, strongest
in the Santa Ana mountains.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.