High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 1:20AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.