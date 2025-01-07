High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 1:20AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

Isolated gusts to 80 mph near and below the Cajon Pass.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.