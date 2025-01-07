High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 3:53AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 7 AM PST / 8 AM MST this morning to 4 PM PST / 5 PM
MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave,
and Lake Havasu. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris, tree limbs and downed power lines or
poles. Use extra caution if you must drive. Avoid recreation on area
lakes.