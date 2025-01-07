High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 3:53AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Watch for falling debris, tree limbs and downed power lines or poles. Use extra caution if you must drive.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Owens Valley, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Southern Clark County.

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

