High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 3:53AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 1:12 PM
Published 3:53 AM

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park,
Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Owens Valley, and Western
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Southern Clark
County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high-profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris, tree limbs and downed power lines or
poles. Use extra caution if you must drive.

National Weather Service

