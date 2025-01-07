High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 9:50PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Strongest

winds will occur into the Inland Empire.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon but

gusts 40 to 50 mph are still expected into Thursday.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.