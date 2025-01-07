High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 9:50PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph in the

Inland Empire, strongest below the Cajon Pass. Northeast winds 30

to 50 mph with gusts 70 to 80 mph on the coastal slopes of the San

Bernardino County mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will occur overnight tonight

through late Wednesday morning. Winds will weaken Wednesday

afternoon, but remain elevated with gusts 40 to 55 mph into

Thursday, strongest on the mountain foothills and near the Cajon

Pass.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.