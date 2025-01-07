High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 9:50PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph in

eastern portions of the San Diego valleys, strongest winds will be

near the foothills of the San Diego mountains. Northeast winds 30

to 50 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph on the coastal slopes of the San

Diego and Riverside County mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,

and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but

remain elevated with gusts 35 to 55 mph into Thursday, strongest

on the foothills of the mountains.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.