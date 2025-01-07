Red Flag Warning issued January 7 at 12:53PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND
ORANGE COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN
BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A
PERIOD OF WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR
AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE
VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY
IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,
AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…
* This will be a Particularly Dangerous Situation from 7 AM to 1
PM Wednesday due to the combination of strong, widespread winds
and dry conditions.
* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in
Orange County east of Interstate 405. Gusts up to 60 mph near
the foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. Northeast winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph in the Santa Ana mountains,
locally up to 75 mph in wind prone locations. Strongest winds
will occur below passes and canyons. Strongest winds and driest
conditions will occur on Wednesday. Winds will weaken Wednesday
afternoon, but remain elevated with gusts 40 to 50 mph into
Thursday, strongest in the Santa Ana mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Poor overnight recovery is expected for
tonight into Wednesday. 10 to 15 percent Wednesday. Minimum
relative humidity will be 10 to 18 percent on Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.