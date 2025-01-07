Red Flag Warning issued January 7 at 12:53PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND

ORANGE COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN

BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A

PERIOD OF WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR

AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER

CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE

VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY

IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA

ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY…

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,

AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…

* This will be a Particularly Dangerous Situation from 7 AM to 1

PM Wednesday due to the combination of strong, widespread winds

and dry conditions.

* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

Orange County east of Interstate 405. Gusts up to 60 mph near

the foothills of the Santa Ana mountains. Northeast winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph in the Santa Ana mountains,

locally up to 75 mph in wind prone locations. Strongest winds

will occur below passes and canyons. Strongest winds and driest

conditions will occur on Wednesday. Winds will weaken Wednesday

afternoon, but remain elevated with gusts 40 to 50 mph into

Thursday, strongest in the Santa Ana mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Poor overnight recovery is expected for

tonight into Wednesday. 10 to 15 percent Wednesday. Minimum

relative humidity will be 10 to 18 percent on Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.