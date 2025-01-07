Red Flag Warning issued January 7 at 9:46PM PST until January 9 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION IS EXPECTED FOR INLAND
ORANGE COUNTY, THE SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, INLAND EMPIRE, AND SAN
BERNARDINO MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM WEDNESDAY. A
PERIOD OF WIDESPREAD, STRONG WINDS ACCOMPANIED BY VERY DRY AIR
AND CRITICALLY DRY FUELS WILL RESULT IN DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS. ANY NEW FIRE IGNITION IN THESE AREAS WILL LIKELY HAVE
VERY DANGEROUS WILDFIRE SPREAD AND BEHAVIOR WITH GREAT DIFFICULTY
IN CONTAINMENT THAT COULD IMPACT LIFE AND PROPERTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR THE SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, SANTA
ANA MOUNTAINS, AND INLAND ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR LATE THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL ORANGE COUNTY…
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY DUE TO STRONG SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR SAN DIEGO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS,
AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph
in eastern portions of the San Diego valleys, strongest winds
will be near the foothills of the San Diego mountains.
Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph on the
coastal slopes of the San Diego and Riverside County
mountains. Winds will weaken Wednesday afternoon, but remain
elevated with gusts 35 to 55 mph into Thursday, strongest on
the foothills of the mountains.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Lowest daytime humidity of 12 to 20
percent Wednesday. Lowest daytime relative humidity on
Thursday will be 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.