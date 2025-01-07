Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 5:42PM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

January 8, 2025 2:57 AM
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park,
Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave Desert.
In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

