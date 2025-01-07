Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:29AM PST until January 7 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…North slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

