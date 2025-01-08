High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 1:12PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning: Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph in portions of the San

Diego valleys. In eastern portions of the San Diego valleys gusts

to 60 mph expected, especially near the mountain foothills.

Northeast winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph on the

coastal slopes of the San Diego and Riverside County mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,

and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be weaker for this evening into

Thursday morning. Winds will begin to increase Thursday afternoon,

peaking in strength Thursday night into Friday morning.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.