High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 1:12PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For Thursday afternoon into Friday morning: Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be weaker for this evening into

Thursday morning. Winds will begin to increase Thursday afternoon,

peaking in strength Thursday night into Friday morning.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.