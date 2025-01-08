High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 1:12PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph in

inland Orange County. For the Santa Ana mountains, gusts 65 to 75

mph expected through the late afternoon.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.