High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 1:12PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph in
inland Orange County. For the Santa Ana mountains, gusts 65 to 75
mph expected through the late afternoon.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.