High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 1:12PM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph in the

Inland Empire. Gusts to 60 mph expected in the foothills of the

San Bernardino County mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and San Bernardino and

Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.