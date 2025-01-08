High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 2:13AM PST until January 8 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph. Isolated
gusts to 90 mph.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas and Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.