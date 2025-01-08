High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 9:26PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Lighter Santa Ana winds at speeds of 10 to 20 mph
overnight. Northeast to east winds will increase to speeds of 20
to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph from Thursday afternoon through
Friday morning.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Santa Ana winds returning for Thursday and
Thursday night.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.