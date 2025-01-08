High Wind Warning issued January 8 at 9:26PM PST until January 10 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Santa Ana winds are much lighter at speeds of 10 to 20 mph
and gusts around 30 mph for Wednesday night, but will increase
from north to south on Thursday, becoming northeast winds 20 to 40
mph with gusts up to 65 mph in wind prone areas and canyons during
from Thursday evening through Friday morning. Localized gusts of
75 mph in most wind prone areas especially across the San Diego
Laguna Mountains.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains,
and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Lighter winds overnight but Santa Ana winds
increase across the San Bernardino county mountains during
Thursday morning, spreading west and south across the Santa Ana
mountains and into the Riverside and San Diego County mountains
Thursday afternoon and continuing Thursday night into Friday
morning.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.