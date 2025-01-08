Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…For inland Orange County east of the 405 northeast 15 to

25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. For the Santa Ana mountains

northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Winds will be

weaker overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Strongest wind

gusts expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent, lowest in the Santa Ana

mountains.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.