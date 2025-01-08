Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…For inland Orange County east of the 405 northeast 15 to
25 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph. For the Santa Ana mountains
northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Winds will be
weaker overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Strongest wind
gusts expected Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent, lowest in the Santa Ana
mountains.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.