Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph for the

Inland Empire, strongest for locations below the Cajon Pass. For

the San Bernardino mountains northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph. Winds will be weaker overnight tonight into

Thursday morning. Strongest wind gusts expected Thursday

afternoon into Friday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.