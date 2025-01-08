Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph for the
Inland Empire, strongest for locations below the Cajon Pass. For
the San Bernardino mountains northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts
up to 60 mph. Winds will be weaker overnight tonight into
Thursday morning. Strongest wind gusts expected Thursday
afternoon into Friday morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…8 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.