Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph for the

San Diego valleys. In eastern portions of the San Diego valleys

gusts to 60 mph expected, especially near the mountain

foothills. Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph for

the mountains. Winds will be weaker overnight tonight into

Thursday afternoon. Strongest wind gusts expected Thursday night

into Friday morning.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor

property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County

Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.