Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 1:39PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph for the
San Diego valleys. In eastern portions of the San Diego valleys
gusts to 60 mph expected, especially near the mountain
foothills. Northeast 30 to 40 mph with gusts 65 to 75 mph for
the mountains. Winds will be weaker overnight tonight into
Thursday afternoon. Strongest wind gusts expected Thursday night
into Friday morning.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…9 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage outdoor
property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.