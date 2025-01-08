Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with localized canyon gusts up to
40 mph…increasing to 20 to 30 mph east of I-5 with gusts to 60
mph Thursday afternoon and Thursday night in wind prone canyons.
Winds decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph by Friday
afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage
outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger
District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County
Inland Areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.