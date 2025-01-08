Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with localized canyon gusts up to

40 mph…increasing to 20 to 30 mph east of I-5 with gusts to 60

mph Thursday afternoon and Thursday night in wind prone canyons.

Winds decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph by Friday

afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage

outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger

District of the Cleveland National Forest and Orange County

Inland Areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.