Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph by Thursday
afternoon and evening continuing into Friday morning then
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage
outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.