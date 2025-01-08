Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph by Thursday

afternoon and evening continuing into Friday morning then

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage

outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.