Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph through

Thrusday morning then increasing to 20 to 30 mph with localized

gusts of 40 to 60 mph. The wind prone areas with east wind gusts

to 75 mph during Thursday night and Friday morning, then

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph by Friday

afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage

outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County

Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San

Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-

Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the

Cleveland National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.