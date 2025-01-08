Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph through
Thrusday morning then increasing to 20 to 30 mph with localized
gusts of 40 to 60 mph. The wind prone areas with east wind gusts
to 75 mph during Thursday night and Friday morning, then
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph by Friday
afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any new wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage
outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Diego County Inland Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San
Bernardino National Forest and San Diego County Mountains-
Including The Palomar And Descanso Ranger Districts of the
Cleveland National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.