Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG
SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE
INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN
GORGONIO PASS…
* WINDS…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph
becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with local gusts 45 to 65 mph
during Thursday morning and midday then continuing Thursday
night. Winds decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph by
Friday afternoon.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…as low as 8-15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage
outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including
The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San
Bernardino National Forest.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.