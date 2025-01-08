Red Flag Warning issued January 8 at 9:17PM PST until January 10 at 6:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

…A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG

SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS, THE

INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, SAN DIEGO VALLEYS, AND SAN

GORGONIO PASS…

* WINDS…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph with local gusts 45 to 65 mph

during Thursday morning and midday then continuing Thursday

night. Winds decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph by

Friday afternoon.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…as low as 8-15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Any wildfires that develop will likely spread

rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Winds could damage

outdoor property and will make for difficult driving conditions.

* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The

Inland Empire and San Bernardino County Mountains-Including

The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San

Bernardino National Forest.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.