Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 10:00AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

