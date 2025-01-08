Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:28AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave,
and Lake Havasu. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles.
Use extra caution if you must drive. Avoid recreation on area lakes.