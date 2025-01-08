Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:28AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution if you must drive. Avoid recreation on area lakes.

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.