Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 2:28AM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

today at 12:12 PM
Published 2:28 AM

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave,
and Lake Havasu. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles.
Use extra caution if you must drive. Avoid recreation on area lakes.

National Weather Service

